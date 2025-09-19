Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 60 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $186.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

