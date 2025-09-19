Canoe Financial LP Raises Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 643.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.4%

SYF stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%.Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,376,450. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.