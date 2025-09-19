Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $23.74 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.85% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $82.71 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

