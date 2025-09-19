Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 951,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $66,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 285.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

FQAL opened at $74.21 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

