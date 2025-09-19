Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 86 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $464.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $466.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.