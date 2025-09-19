Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 300 Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

