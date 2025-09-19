Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 375 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 400.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Southern
In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Southern Stock Down 0.1%
SO stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southern Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.
Southern Company Profile
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
