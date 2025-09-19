6,963,093 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,963,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,115,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.78% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,416,000 after acquiring an additional 465,090 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after acquiring an additional 127,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,289,000 after acquiring an additional 143,263 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,426,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after acquiring an additional 58,695 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,326,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.