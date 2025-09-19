AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 98.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $545,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Mizuho lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target (up from $4,200.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,368.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of AZO opened at $4,125.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,025.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,794.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,898.57 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.