YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 37.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 172.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 23.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $1,747,658.25. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,312,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,390,703.40. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Morningstar Trading Down 6.1%

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $233.70 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.97 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

