Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 184 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.7% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,136.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,011.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,171.89. The company has a market cap of $176.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,002,472.28. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

