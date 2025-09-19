YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,373 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $129.92 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

