Security National Bank Makes New Investment in Smithfield Foods, Inc. $SFD

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the first quarter valued at about $8,156,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods during the first quarter worth about $4,078,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the first quarter worth about $255,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Hank Shenghua He acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,750. The trade was a 12.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donovan Owens acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,250. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,831,753 shares of company stock worth $42,588,257. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Smithfield Foods Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of SFD stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.
Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Smithfield Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Smithfield Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Smithfield Foods’s payout ratio is currently 44.05%.
Smithfield Foods Company Profile
Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.
