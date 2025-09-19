Security National Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Security National Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $126.38 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

