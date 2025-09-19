Rockland Trust Co. Sells 475 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in American Express by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.20.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $341.90 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $342.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.26 and a 200-day moving average of $292.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.