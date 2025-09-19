iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Sold by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

