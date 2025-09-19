HF Advisory Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Kenvue makes up about 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

