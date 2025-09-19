HF Advisory Group LLC Buys 18,488 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.26. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,579.30. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

