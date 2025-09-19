Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

CGXU opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

