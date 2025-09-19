Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 208,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 301,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 884,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

FBND opened at $46.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

