Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $NUEM Shares Purchased by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.52% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 174.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 136.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.