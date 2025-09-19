BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Financial Contrast

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BingEx and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 1 4 2 0 2.14

BingEx presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 46.88%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a consensus target price of $197.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.62%. Given BingEx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BingEx is more favorable than Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BingEx and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $612.14 million 0.29 -$20.07 million ($0.18) -17.78 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $39.80 billion 0.32 $472.81 million $9.64 26.14

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx. BingEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BingEx and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx -5.31% N/A -1.14% Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 24.28% 39.81% 11.64%

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico beats BingEx on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

