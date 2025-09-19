Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after buying an additional 264,726 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.90. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

