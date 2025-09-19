Reviewing Science Applications International (SAIC) & Its Rivals

Volatility & Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International’s peers have a beta of -7.65, indicating that their average share price is 865% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.48 billion $362.00 million 12.41 Science Applications International Competitors $5.66 billion $357.28 million 27.66

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Science Applications International pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “IT Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 30.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Science Applications International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 5.35% 33.36% 9.90% Science Applications International Competitors -113.97% -48.80% -9.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Science Applications International beats its peers on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company’s offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

