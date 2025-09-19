Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

