IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,495 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 22,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

