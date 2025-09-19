KeyCorp $KEY Shares Purchased by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is -1,171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $317,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.