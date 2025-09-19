Clare Market Investments LLC Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This trade represents a 21.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $68.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $59.72 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 347.37%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

