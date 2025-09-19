Clare Market Investments LLC Sells 27,965 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Clare Market Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 1.9% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 381,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $66.75 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
