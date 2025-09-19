Clare Market Investments LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Clare Market Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.6% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after buying an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $335.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.85 and its 200-day moving average is $303.62. The company has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $341.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

