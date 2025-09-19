Clare Market Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust $BKN

Clare Market Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,940 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 51,016 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKN opened at $11.40 on Friday. Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

