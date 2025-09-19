Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.30. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $183.49.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

