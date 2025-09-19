ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.