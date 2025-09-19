Peoples Bank KS Purchases 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.