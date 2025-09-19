Pioneer Wealth Management Group Purchases 8,451 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after purchasing an additional 213,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,075,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,434,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $306.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.64 and its 200-day moving average is $275.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $307.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

