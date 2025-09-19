Contrasting General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) & Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) and Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Eagle Materials”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get General Enterprise Ventures alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $810,000.00 147.16 -$6.88 million ($2.94) -2.42 Eagle Materials $2.26 billion 3.39 $463.42 million $13.58 17.41

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Materials has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for General Enterprise Ventures and Eagle Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Materials 0 6 3 0 2.33

Eagle Materials has a consensus price target of $254.78, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Eagle Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Eagle Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures -1,377.37% -632.45% -279.04% Eagle Materials 19.81% 31.21% 14.30%

Risk & Volatility

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 6.5, meaning that its share price is 550% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Materials has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Eagle Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Eagle Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Materials beats General Enterprise Ventures on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Enterprise Ventures

(Get Free Report)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways; and repair and remodel activities. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. and changed its name to Eagle Materials, Inc. in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.