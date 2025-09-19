Analyzing Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Lifetime Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients -7.16% -18.78% -10.60% Lifetime Brands -5.16% 0.12% 0.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $965.26 million 0.10 -$58.98 million ($0.92) -1.40 Lifetime Brands $682.95 million 0.13 -$15.16 million ($1.59) -2.48

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Lifetime Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lifetime Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients. Lifetime Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and Lifetime Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lifetime Brands 1 1 1 0 2.00

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 328.02%. Lifetime Brands has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.24%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Lifetime Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats Alto Ingredients on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption. The company also provides fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, it offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. The company sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry, renewable diesel, and biodiesel customers. It operates alcohol production facilities. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home décor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including the Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, S’well, and Fred & Friends. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its retail websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

