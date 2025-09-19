Comparing CAPITA (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

CAPITA (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CAPITA and Brookfield Business Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPITA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00

Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.46%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than CAPITA.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CAPITA has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.0% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CAPITA and Brookfield Business Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPITA N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners 3.38% 6.37% 1.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAPITA and Brookfield Business Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPITA $3.09 billion 0.15 $98.01 million N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners $40.62 billion 0.06 -$37.00 million ($0.13) -212.85

CAPITA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Business Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats CAPITA on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAPITA

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection and debt management, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; learning and development services; education service and local education authority software; solutions for central and local government services; and business process services. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data solutions; finance software, automation, and management information systems solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT solutions; and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, retail, retail banking, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

