iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,057.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,899,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.67 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

