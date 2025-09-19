Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) versus ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Head to Head Comparison

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) and ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gyre Therapeutics and ABVC BioPharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyre Therapeutics $105.76 million 7.00 $12.09 million $0.01 769.00 ABVC BioPharma $391,242.00 163.67 -$4.90 million ($0.17) -16.00

Volatility & Risk

Gyre Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ABVC BioPharma. ABVC BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gyre Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gyre Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gyre Therapeutics and ABVC BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyre Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.07%. Given Gyre Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gyre Therapeutics is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gyre Therapeutics and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyre Therapeutics 4.08% 7.67% 6.19% ABVC BioPharma -963.46% -46.76% -23.02%

Summary

Gyre Therapeutics beats ABVC BioPharma on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases. In addition, it advances a product pipeline in China, including Pirfenidone, for dermatomyositis interstitial lung disease, systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, and pneumoconiosis, as well as for diabetic kidney disease; and product candidates for acute-on-chronic liver failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ABVC BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients. It is also developing ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

