Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Invests $889.72 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,243,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,722,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 4.96% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $433.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $435.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.