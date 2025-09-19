Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys Shares of 1,376,828 Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,376,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $321,393,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.61% of Norfolk Southern as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.7%

NSC stock opened at $282.76 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $291.69. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.