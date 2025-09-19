Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total transaction of $5,919,039.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at $108,417,953.80. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,053,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,744,696.78. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Zacks Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price objective (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.9%

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $766.47 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $383.03 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $759.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $692.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.25, a PEG ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

