Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 10,231 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $210.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

