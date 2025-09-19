Sovran Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 36,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 175,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.25 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

