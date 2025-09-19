Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Comcast stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

Comcast Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

