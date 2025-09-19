Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 152.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after acquiring an additional 817,384 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 70.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,942,000 after acquiring an additional 424,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the sale, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $14,159,885. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $426.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.29.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

