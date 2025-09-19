General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Dynamics stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $324.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.99. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $330.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,140,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,220,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,439,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after buying an additional 691,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $695,776,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

