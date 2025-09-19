Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Acquired by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $211.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

