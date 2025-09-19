Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Purchased by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

